Ron Bell Convicted of Organizing Fake Sexual Assault Accusations Against Josh Pastner

Ron Bell was convicted Monday in an Arizona court on misdemeanor charges of solicitation of influencing a witness (two counts), attempted tampering with a witness (two counts), false information and facilitation of fraud, scheme and practice after organizing a plan to falsely accuse Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

Jennifer Pendley, Bell's girlfriend, told police in 2019 that Pastner had sexually assaulted her in 2016.

Chris Meegan, a former security guard for Georgia Tech, had previously told authorities he fabricated claims that he'd witnessed Pastner make inappropriate sexual contact with Pendley ahead of a 2016 game. He later said he hadn't even been working at that game and he made the claim in exchange for receiving money from a potential civil lawsuit or settlement.