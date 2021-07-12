Chargers' Justin Herbert 'Big as Hell, Looks Like Megatron,' Says NFL Pro Bowl RB

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert turned heads after a breakout rookie season and fellow NFL stars can't help but be impressed.

"Big as hell. Looks like Megatron," a Pro Bowl running back said of Herbert, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "He's going to be a factor for a long time."

The 6'6", 237-pound quarterback won the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award after totaling 4,336 passing yards with 31 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in 2020. It was enough to put him ninth on ESPN's list of the top quarterbacks in the league based on a poll of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

A veteran quarterback compared Herbert to Josh Allen with his arm strength and athleticism.

"The throws he was making as a rookie, to hang in there and deliver, almost 60 yards in the air off his back foot while getting drilled, rookies don't make those types of plays unless [they're a] special player," the quarterback said.

It was enough to put Herbert above veterans like Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger in the personnel poll, one spot behind former MVP Lamar Jackson.

The challenge for Herbert is to replicate this production in Year 2 while finding more team success.

While the passing attack was fun to watch in Los Angeles last year, the squad still finished just 18th in points scored on the way to a 7-9 season. Considering how much quarterbacks get judged on wins and losses, the big throws won't impress people forever.

An upgraded offensive line and healthy defense should help Herbert and the Chargers heading into 2021.