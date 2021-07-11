Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. on Knee Injury Rehab: 'I'm About to Start Giving 1000%'

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has already turned his attention toward his rehab after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee during Saturday's 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

"The only thing I can say is that I'm obviously going to put maximum effort to come back stronger than ever," Acuna told reporters Sunday. "If I was giving 500 percent before, I'm about to start giving 1,000 percent."

Acuna suffered the injury while chasing a fly ball from Jazz Chisholm Jr. that turned into an inside-the-park home run.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the 23-year-old star is expected to miss nine to 10 months, which means he may still be sidelined at the start of the 2022 season.

Replacing his production will be a daunting task for the Braves. He was slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs, 52 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 82 games prior to the injury. He was named a starting outfielder for the National League in the 2021 All-Star Game because of his efforts and said he plans on attending in Colorado even though he can't play.

"(Being selected) means a lot to me," Acuna said. "In that same sense, those fans who went out and voted for me, they deserve it as much as I did. I wouldn't be here without them."

As for Atlanta, it will likely turn toward Ender Inciarte for far more playing time with Acuna sidelined. While the veteran is known for his glove, he is far from the multi-tooled threat that the injured star is on a nightly basis.

The 44-45 Braves are four games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.

It is difficult to envision them winning the division for the fourth straight season without Acuna, but his enthusiasm for attacking the rehab process could have them well-positioned again in 2022 when he returns.