MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2021: Winners, Twitter Reaction and Highlights

Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Todd Helton earned one more victory at Coors Field when he captained his squad to a 20-10 victory over the team led by softball legend Jennie Finch.

The thin Denver air certainly helped elevate the ball based on the final score in the annual exhibition.

Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller, Denver Nuggets wing Will Barton, San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White, former softball star Lauren Chamberlain and six-time All-Star CC Sabathia were among the names taking part.

Rockies fans also got to reminisce by watching Vinny Castilla step into the batter's box again. Castilla turned 54 on July 4, but the three-time Silver Slugger still has some of his prodigious power:

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf got things started for his team. Apparently he shouldn't quit his day job:

Miller, on the other hand, prioritized strategy over style points:

Miller's pregame comments proved prophetic.

"To be honest, I haven’t played much softball but I’ve heard that golf is a little bit tougher than baseball and I’ve been working on my golf swing for about three months so hopefully it’ll translate over," he said to 9News' Mike Klis. "I’m just trying to get on base, anyway."

White averaged a career-high 15.5 points for the Spurs in 2020-21, and he's just about to start a four-year, $70 million extension. Life is good for the 6'4" scorer, and he had another reason to celebrate Sunday:

White went on to claim the game's MVP.

Hunter Pence retired after the 2020 MLB season, bringing an end to a 14-year career. While beloved in the Bay Area for his time with the San Francisco Giants, the four-time All-Star became a favorite for many fans around the country due to his playing style.

If you were worried Pence toned things down in retirement, fear not:

Fans who want to catch the action can watch the broadcast on ESPN following Monday's Home Run Derby. Perhaps it's not too late to Castilla into the competition.