MLB Futures Game 2021 Results: NL Beats AL as Cubs Prospect Brennen Davis Wins MVP

The National League bashed its way to an 8-3 victory over the American League in the Futures Game at Coors Field on Sunday as All-Star Week gets under way in Denver, Colorado.

NL prospects hit five home runs in the seven-inning contest as starter and St. Louis Cardinals lefty Matthew Liberatore notched the win with just one inning of work. Cole Winn, the Texas Rangers' top pitching prospect, took the loss. He gave up a first-inning home run to Cincinnati Reds' shortstop Jose Barrero that kickstarted a show of power from the home team.

No one encompassed that more than Chicago Cubs' No. 2 overall prospect, Brennen Davis, who went deep twice to win MVP. The American League had a much tougher time at the dish, finishing with five hits to the NL's eight. Four of the AL's hits—and all three of its runs—came in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.

The third inning in particular featured a number of thrilling matchups between players who are likely to reach the Major Leagues in the near future.

Cincinnati Reds No. 1 prospect Nick Lodolo (No. 43 overall) took over with one out in the third inning to face shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who is currently ranked No. 7 overall by MLB Pipeline. The future Royals mainstay came out swinging and just barely missed on a first pitch fastball up in the zone. That allowed Lodolo to settle in a bit as he got Witt to line out to right on a 1-1 sinker.

A mic'd up Witt knew he just missed on the pitch. He finished his day 0-for-2 with two lineouts.

Lodolo didn't exactly get a break with his next batter as New York Yankees top prospect, Jasson Dominguez, came up right after Witt. Lodolo fell behind 2-0 in the count before evening things up with two sinkers. That set up a slider Dominguez couldn't lay off. Unfortunately, the outfielder lined out right to third base to end the inning. He struck out in his other two plate appearances.

Washington Nationals top prospect Cade Cavalli was arguably the most impressive pitcher on the field Sunday. The 6'4" right-hander was one of the hardest throwers to take the mound for either team with a fastball that sat between 98 and 99 miles per hour. That helped him strike out two in one inning of work despite walking two batters.

That was especially impressive after Shane Baz—the No. 5 prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization—came out of the bullpen throwing gas for the American League. Baz was the second pitcher to get an opportunity for the AL and struck out two rather easily, as well.

The most exciting homer of the day came off the bat of Rockies prospect Michael Toglia. The first baseman ripped a two-run shot to left centerfield at the ballpark he hopes to call home sooner than later.

Boston Red Sox fans also had plenty to celebrate on Sunday as second-baseman Jeter Downs—who the team acquired as part of the Mookie Betts trade—went 1-for-2 with two runs batted in during the loss.

For many of the stars in Sunday's game, the Futures Game provided an opportunity to show they belong in MLB parks. National League players happened to do a better job proving it on Sunday.