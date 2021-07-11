Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 'No Chance' 76ers Would Take Kevin Love, Collin Sexton Deal

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

At least one NBA executive said there's "no chance" the Philadelphia 76ers would trade guard Ben Simmons to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a package centered on Kevin Love and Collin Sexton, according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

The anonymous rival exec believes Simmons' value remains higher than the two Cavs' starters despite his recent struggles.

It's unclear what the Sixers are seeking in a potential deal for Simmons should the club decide to move him. The LSU product's poor free-throw shooting and lack of a jump shot deflated Philadelphia's offense in the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference failed to reach conference finals.

After averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game during the regular season, Simmons faded in the playoffs with just 11.9 points per game while shooting 34.2 percent on free throws.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters the team has a plan to revamp Simmons' shooting, but declined to offer specifics during his season-ending press conference.

"I believe, without going into detail with what we're doing, I believe we know what the right work is, and the right type of work, and the right way to do it," Rivers said Tuesday. "... After being here for a year, I really do believe we've identified what and how, and now we have to do the do part. We have to work to do it. It's not going to be an easy job. But it's definitely a job that Ben can do."

The Athletic noted if Philadelphia wanted to acquire Sexton and Love for Simmons, the salaries flowing each way would keep both teams below the salary cap.

It just doesn't appear those two starters are worth the Sixers giving up on Simmons.

Love suffered another injury-plagued campaign in 2020-21, averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds—his fewest points per game since his rookie season—in just 25 contests. Sexton, meanwhile, finished his third year in the NBA with 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per night.