Chris Godwin Rumors: Latest on Bucs WR's Potential New Contract Ahead of Deadline

There is reportedly hope that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can sign wide receiver Chris Godwin to a long-term contract extension prior to Thursday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extended deals.

Appearing on Sunday morning's edition of SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said there are "no new developments" as it relates to Godwin signing a new deal.

Fowler noted that the hope it will get done derives from Godwin making it clear he wants to be in Tampa over the long haul and chase more championships. Fowler added that the Bucs have shown a willingness to keep the team that won last season's Super Bowl intact as well.

Per Spotrac, Godwin signed the one-year, $15.983 million franchise tender in March to ensure he will remain with the team in 2021. According to Fowler, signing Godwin to an extension could lower his salary cap hit significantly, which is another reason why the two sides may be able to get something done before Thursday.

