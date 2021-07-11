Manny Machado Replaces Ronald Acuna Jr. in MLB All-Star Game After Star's ACL Injury

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was added to the National League's All-Star squad.

Machado will replace Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who suffered a season-ending torn ACL. This will be his fifth All-Star selection and his first since signing with San Diego in 2019.

The announcement came midway through San Diego's Saturday night game against the Colorado Rockies:

The 29-year-old originally missed out after Nolan Arenado won the fan vote to be the starting third baseman for the NL. Kris Bryant and Eduardo Escobar were also named reserves, with the latter getting the nod as the Arizona Diamondbacks' lone delegate.

Regardless of whether he's going in as an injury replacement, Machado unquestionably has an All-Star-caliber resume. He ranks sixth among NL position players in WAR (3.1) on FanGraphs, and he owns a .275/.362/.492 slash line to go along with 15 home runs and an NL-best 60 RBI.

The Padres will be well represented at Coors Field in Denver on July 13. Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth, Yu Darvish and Mark Melancon are All-Stars as well. Minor back and hip injuries have ruled Darvish out of competing, though.

If history is any indicator, then the Padres' five All-Stars bode well for the franchise. They last hit that number in 1998, which was the same year they went on to win the pennant.