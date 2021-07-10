Joe Ross' Father Willie Gives Woman Heimlich at Nationals vs. Giants Game

Joe Ross' Father Willie Gives Woman Heimlich at Nationals vs. Giants GameJuly 11, 2021
Dr. Willie Ross, who is the father of pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed abdominal thrusts on a woman choking on a hot dog at Oracle Park during the Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants game on Saturday.
Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post and Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle provided more information:
Susan Slusser @susanslusser
Dr. Willie Ross says he attended to the recently retired nurse who had three pieces of hot dog lodged in her throat and she's doing well, was very thankful and a little embarrassed. Dr. Ross also once saved a woman who had a stroke at an amateur field in San Leandro. What a guy!!
Dr. Ross is a pediatrician who practices in the Bay Area.
Joe Ross, a starting pitcher for the Nationals, was slated to start against the Giants this weekend. However, he landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation. He was coming off an 11-strikeout performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Tyson Ross pitched in MLB from 2010 to 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season and signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers in February.