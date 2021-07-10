Chris Paul: NBA Finals Game 3 vs. Bucks 'Biggest Game of the Year' for Suns

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns might have a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, but Chris Paul believes they are the team with the pressure on heading into Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"For us, the biggest game of the year is tomorrow," Paul told reporters Saturday. "Tomorrow. It's a must-win game for us. We got to come out with that mindset."

The Suns are two wins away from their first NBA title.

Chris Paul is also seeking his first career championship in his 16th season and doesn't want to let this opportunity get away from him. In four of the last six years, Paul's teams were eliminated in a Game 7.

But the Bucks have been here before.

Milwaukee trailed the Brooklyn Nets 2-0 in the second round before winning the next two contests, eventually taking the series in seven games. With two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo looking healthy after a hyperextended left knee and top players like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday capable of much more, this team can easily recover.

Paul and the Suns will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in Sunday's game in Milwaukee, starting at 8 p.m. ET.