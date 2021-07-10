Manny Pacquiao Won't Be Reinstated as WBA Champion Before Errol Spence Fight

TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

The WBA won't reinstate Manny Pacquiao as its super welterweight champion ahead of his fight with Errol Spence on Aug. 21.

The organization formally recognized Pacquiao as the "champion in recess" in January because of inactivity. He earned the super welterweight title by defeating Keith Thurman in July 2019 but hadn't stepped inside the ring since then.

Because of the decision, Yordenis Ugas became the super champion for the welterweight division. Ugas claimed the regular belt when he earned a split decision over Abel Ramos in September.

If Pacquiao had been reinstated as the super champion, it would've raised the stakes a bit next month. As things stand, the 42-year-old will be gunning for Spence's unified WBC and IBF championships.

Following his stunning loss to Jeff Horn in 2017, Pacquiao won his next three fights to reassert his status among the world's best welterweights. Spence, meanwhile, is unbeaten in 27 professional fights with 21 knockouts. His last result was a unanimous decision victory over Danny Garcia in December.

Spence is a -250 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Pacquiao the underdog at +190.

