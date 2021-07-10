Lakers News: Austin Reaves, Trey Murphy III Headline Saturday Predraft Workouts

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers worked out a variety of prospects Saturday ahead of the 2021 NBA draft:

The Lakers currently have only one pick in the July 29 draft at No. 22 overall.

According to the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Trey Murphy III and Nah'Shon Hyland are the only ones from Saturday's workout participants expected to be taken in the first round.

The team doesn't have a second-round selection but could look to trade back into the draft while also considering undrafted free agents.

The Lakers head into the offseason in need of guard depth with key players like Dennis Schroder, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and Wesley Matthews all set to hit free agency.

Hyland is someone who could provide an immediate scoring boost after averaging 19.5 points per game last season at VCU. The guard also shot 39.9 percent from three-point range over his two-year college career.

Murphy could be more of a 3-and-D player on the wing thanks to his length at 6'9". He shot 43.3 percent from three-point range last season at Virginia on his way to averaging 11.3 points per game. Knowing how to fit a role on a winning team could make him a valuable rotation player for Los Angeles next season.

Austin Reaves could also help as an underrated prospect out of Oklahoma. The 6'5" guard averaged 18.3 points per game last season and has a lot of confidence with the ball in his hands, which he can take with him to the NBA.