England Fined €30,000 for Laser Pointer, Fan Disturbances vs. Denmark at Euro 2021

ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

UEFA announced Saturday that England's Football Association was fined €30,000 for three violations by supporters during the Three Lions' Euro 2020 semifinal win over Denmark on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

"The UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has decided to fine the English Football Association €30,000 for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks," the governing body said in a statement, per ESPN.

Images showed Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a laser pointer being flashed toward his eyes as England's Harry Kane prepared to take a penalty kick in extra time. Schmeichel made the initial save, but Kane fired home the rebound to give his side a 2-1 lead it held until the final whistle.

The Leicester City star said the laser didn't impact his vision during the penalty, but noted it happened earlier in the match, as well.

"I did not experience it on the penalty kick because it was behind me on my right side. But I did experience it in the second half," Schmeichel told reporters. "I told the referee. And he went to say something to the other officials."

England fans were also heard booing the Danish national anthem before kickoff and set off fireworks outside the stadium during the semifinal fixture, per ESPN.

Wembley Stadium will also host Sunday's final between England and Italy.

Paul MacInnes of The Guardian reported an estimated 67,000 fans are expected inside the stadium for the Euro 2020 championship match, including 1,000 Italian fans given clearance to enter the country despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

England is seeking its first European Championship and its first major title since the 1966 World Cup.

Italy captured its only Euro title in 1968.