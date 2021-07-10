Lamar Odom Agrees to New Celebrity Boxing Contract; Will Fight October 10

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Former NBA star Lamar Odom signed a new contract with Celebrity Boxing to fight on Oct. 10 after his knockout win over musician Aaron Carter in June.

Damon Feldman, the promotion's founder, told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday they haven't decided on Odom's next opponent, but they're hoping a marquee name steps up and asks to fill the void.

