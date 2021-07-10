Steph Curry Outshines Mahomes, Rodgers in Round 1 of American Century Championship

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Even though they are renowned for their abilities in their own sports, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors are united in their love of golf.

Rodgers took part in his second golf event of the week. The reigning NFL MVP teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau to defeat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in Capital One's The Match on Tuesday.

Along with Rodgers, Curry and Mahomes are taking part in the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Using the modified Stableford scoring system, Curry had a fantastic first round. The Warriors superstar is seventh with a score of 21.

Curry did most of his damage on the back nine, though he was solid to start with 12 consecutive pars. The seven-time NBA All-Star made his first birdie of the day on No. 13.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Despite losing three points on a double-bogey on No. 14, Curry closed his round strong with birdies on 15 and 18 that gave him a total of four points.

Curry finished with a one-under 71 overall for the day. He was playing in a group with his dad, Dell, and brother, Seth. The two-time NBA MVP has bragging rights over both of them, though Dell had a solid showing with 13 points to finish tied for 21st.

Seth is further down the leaderboard in a three-way tie for 36th place. The 76ers guard did make one birdie on the ninth hole.

Rodgers is well ahead of Mahomes heading into the second round on Saturday. The Packers star finished his day with a score of nine, seven points better than Mahomes.

Mahomes shot an 85 overall but was able to end his day on a high note with his lone birdie on the par-five 18th hole. Rodgers finished with two birdies and just one double-bogey.

Almost everyone in the field is looking up at John Smoltz. The Baseball Hall of Famer, who has made nine starts on the PGA Tour Champions, made five birdies, was two under overall for the day and had an overall score of 25.

Also tied with 25 points is former Dallas Stars captain Mike Modano, who is one point ahead of current Dallas Stars alternate captain Joe Pavelski and actor Jack Wagner.

Smoltz is chasing his first career win in this event. This year marks his 12th appearance in the American Century Championship. His best finish was a tie for second place in 2010. The 54-year-old came in third place last year.

Mardy Fish, the 2020 champion, is squarely in the mix after the first day of competition. The retired tennis player is in 13th place with 18 points.