Bulls' Zach LaVine on 2022 Free Agency: 'I'm Not Even Worried About It Right Now'

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Coming off the best season of his career, Zach LaVine is in a prime position to cash in with one year left on his contract with the Chicago Bulls.

LaVine told reporters Friday he's "not even worried about it right now" when asked about his contract status.

"But we should be in talks soon. And we'll see what happens," he added.

LaVine has indicated he won't take a below-market deal.

"I think with different situations, different people taking less money or taking the max, it’s a business at the end of the day," he said during his end-of-season press conference in May. "I definitely want what I deserve, and whatever that is, I’ll have it coming to me.’’

The guard is eligible to sign a four-year, $104.8 million extension with the Bulls this offseason, but B/R's A. Sherrod Blakely reported in April that the 26-year-old will "likely let his deal lapse" to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

LaVine might want to wait in order to maximize his earnings. The UCLA alum can re-sign with the Bulls for $201.3 million over five years or $149.3 million over four years if he signs a contract in the summer of 2022.

LaVine made the All-Star team for the first time this season. He ranked seventh in the NBA with 27.4 points per game and shot 41.9 percent from three-point range.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Bulls haven't made the postseason since 2016-17. LaVine will anchor a lineup that also includes Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Patrick Williams.