Pelicans Rumors: NO Expected to Trade No. 10 NBA Draft Pick for Veteran Player

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Already boasting a roster of young talent and needing to take steps forward quickly, the New Orleans Pelicans are a team of interest with their first pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Per The Athletic's Zach Harper, there are people around the league expecting the Pelicans to trade the No. 10 overall pick "for some veteran help."

There could be increasing pressure mounting on the Pelicans' front office heading into the 2021-22 season.

New Orleans looked to be in an ideal position coming out of the Anthony Davis trade in July 2019. The franchise acquired promising young talents in that deal, including Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, as well as three first-round draft picks.

Prior to that deal, the Pelicans were able to select Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Harper did note it's unclear if the Pelicans could get an impact player with the 10th pick on its own, but "David Griffin is always active with these trades."

Despite having a talented nucleus to build around, the Pelicans have gone 61-83 over the past two seasons combined with no playoff appearances. They are still searching for a new head coach, their third in the past three seasons.