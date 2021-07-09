Warriors' Stephen Curry Has 'No Regrets at All' for Skipping Olympics with Team USA

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

An Olympic gold medal is one of the few accolades missing on Stephen Curry's resume, but the Golden State Warriors star is content with turning down the opportunity to represent Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Curry told reporters Friday he's "very confident in that decision."

"No regrets at all. Obviously being here, playing golf, having fun with my family—that's a personal thing," he said. "But there's always that itch to play and play on the biggest stage, like the Olympics. But it just wasn't the right thing for me and the right time."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.