Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Popped Blood Vessels in Eyes from Passing out After Injury

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry provided more context behind his bloodshot eyes that created quite the visual during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Petry told reporters Friday that he had medical personnel reset his pinky finger after it was caught in the glass. During that process, he "basically passed out and popped all the blood vessels in my eyes."

The 33-year-old missed Montreal's Game 4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in the second round and the team's 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights to open the Stanley Cup semifinals.

When he returned to the ice, fans were immediately drawn to his significantly bloodshot eyes.

He has suffered a subconjunctival hemorrhage, which is when blood vessels in the eye burst. The injury often looks far worse than its practical effects are.

Based on Petry's comments, the worst appears to have transpired before his eye injury occurred. The pain from resetting his pinky must have been significant for him to react in such a visceral manner.

Doctors told him the pinky would require surgery, a step that would've ruled him out for the remainder of the playoffs. He opted instead to tape the pinky to his ring finger to continue suiting up for the Canadiens.