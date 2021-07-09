Stephen Curry on Warriors Adding 2 Rookies: 'Of Course They Could Make an Impact'

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said Friday he's open-minded about what the front office should do with two picks in the lottery of the 2021 NBA draft.

Curry, who said he enjoys being part of the offseason planning process, explained there's "a lot of moving parts and pieces" but he wouldn't mind if the team stands pat and brings in two rookies with the Nos. 7 and 14 overall selections on July 29:

As the two-time NBA MVP alluded, a lot is likely going to depend on whether the Warriors believe the prospects they can land with those picks are capable of helping the rotation in the immediate future.

Golden State came up short of this year's playoffs, losing both its games in the play-in tournament, but the franchise isn't heading toward a rebuild.

The Dubs' longtime core of Curry (33 years old), Klay Thompson (31) and Draymond Green (31) all remain under contract for next season, with Thompson expected to return after missing the past two years with a torn ACL and a torn Achilles.

James Wiseman, the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, endured an up-and-down rookie campaign but still showed enough promise to believe he can become a cornerstone over time.

So the Warriors' front office may look to use its other key assets, led by Andrew Wiggins, a potential Kelly Oubre Jr. sign-and-trade deal and that pair of top-15 draft picks, as part of an offseason roster restructure aimed at reopening their championship window.

Golden State general manager Bob Myers sidestepped a question after the draft lottery about whether the team would hold on to the picks, telling reporters:

"It depends. If that's the best thing to do, that's what we'll do. But it depends. Some guys are older that can help you more and there are young guys, young guys that can help you. But then you weigh it against what you can do with those picks and I have no idea right now what we can do with 14 or seven or them together, and I'm sure we'll find out and make the best decision we can."

The 2021 draft class is deep and talented, one of the most complete groups in recent memory, but outside of the top four prospects—Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green—there are questions about how many others are likely to make a major Day 1 impact.

So for a team like the Warriors, which would like to hunt down another title during the era of Curry, Thompson and Green, using those picks as marquee trade chips could be the way to go.

If Golden State stands pat, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them use one of those selections on a more experienced college player such as Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, whose four years with the Bulldogs could help him make a quicker transition into the Dubs' rotation.

The uncertainty makes the Warriors one of the main teams to watch leading up to the draft.