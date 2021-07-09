Spencer Dinwiddie Rumors: Mavericks Interested in Nets PG in Free Agency

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

The Dallas Mavericks are showing interest in Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to the New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported June 20 that Dinwiddie was turning down his $12.3 million player option, which will make him a free agent this offseason. He missed all but three games in 2020-21 after suffering a partially torn right ACL in December.

Turning down his 2021-22 option indicates the 28-year-old is looking to cash in. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck, he talked about a possible return to Brooklyn and alluded to how a five-year, $125 million offer could be enough to get it done:

A source told Winfield in June that Dinwiddie "wants the bag" and might prefer to play closer to his hometown of Los Angeles.

The Colorado product makes sense as a target for the Mavs.

The 6'5" guard played a starring role on the Nets in 2019-20 when Kyrie Irving was limited by injuries and Kevin Durant missed the entire season. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists this season, helping lift a depleted Brooklyn roster to the playoffs.

Dallas' first-round exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers underscored the need to strengthen the supporting cast around Luka Doncic. Dinwiddie could be a strong secondary scoring option in the backcourt, and he could help ease the playmaking burden on Doncic.

According to Basketball Reference, the Slovenian star had a 40.7 percent usage rate against the Clippers.

Finances could be a big hurdle for the Mavericks, though.

Spending up to $25 million annually on Dinwiddie would be a significant investment for any team, all the more so for a team that already has an MVP candidate at the guard position.

This year's free-agent class has a number of proven point guards hitting the open market. If Dinwiddie holds firm at or near the kind of deal he floated to Beck, targeting T.J. McConnell, Derrick Rose or Lonzo Ball (the last of whom is a restricted free agent) might be a better course of action.