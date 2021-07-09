Kylian Mbappe Named FIFA 22 Cover Athlete; 2nd Straight Year for PSG Star

Robert Ghement/Pool via AP

EA Sports announced Friday that Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will be the cover athlete for the FIFA 22 video game.

This marks the second consecutive year that Mbappe has been the cover athlete, as he graced the front of FIFA 21 as well.

The 22-year-old Mbappe is a star forward at PSG who helped lead them to Ligue 1 titles in three straight seasons from 2017-20. He also won a Ligue 1 title with AS Monaco in 2016-17 before joining PSG.

Mbappe has led Ligue 1 in goal scoring each of the past three seasons as well, scoring 33 times in 29 matches in 2018-19, 18 times in 20 matches in 2019-20 and 27 times in 31 matches this past season.

Additionally, the two-time French player of the year is a key part of the French national team, scoring 17 times in 48 appearances for the senior squad.

At just 19 years of age, Mbappe was part of the French team that won the World Cup in 2018.

Mbappe became the youngest French player to score at the World Cup and scored a goal in their World Cup Final win over Croatia. As a result, Mbappe won the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award.

Since then, Mbappe has developed into one of the best players in the world, and EA Sports is once again recognizing him as such.

Per FIFPlay.com, FIFA 22 is expected to be released worldwide on Oct. 8 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Windows, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.