Celtics' Tristan Thompson Awarded $50k in Libel Lawsuit Filed over Paternity

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A court awarded Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson $50,000 in his libel suit against Kimberly Alexander, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reported in May 2020 that Thompson was suing Alexander, who said he fathered her child. He said he had taken a paternity test, which "definitively concluded that [he] is not the father."

His attorney, Marty Singer, also contended that Alexander had "maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad."

According to E! News' Lindsay Weinberg, Thompson was originally seeking $100,000 and alleged that Alexander's allegations had hurt his reputation and impacted his commercial potential away from the court.

The judge didn't find enough evidence to support the argument, which caused the amount awarded to the 30-year-old to be halved. Under the terms of the default judgment, Alexander has to pay 10 percent interest per year on the outstanding balance in addition to a little more than $2,900 in court costs.

Thompson just finished up his first season in Boston. He averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 54 games with the team.