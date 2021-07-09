Cubs Trade Rumors: Chicago Preparing to Sell amid Losing Streak Ahead of Deadline

AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly planning to be sellers ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the decision has been helped along by a recent cold streak that has left them tied for third in the National League Central at 43-45, 9.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago has lost 12 of its past 13 games, including three-game sweeps at the hands of divisional rivals the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers.

