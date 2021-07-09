Arsenal to Be Subject of Amazon's 'All Or Nothing' Series For 2021-22 Campaign

ben radford/Corbis via Getty Images

Arsenal confirmed Friday it will become the latest Premier League club featured on the Amazon Prime Video documentary series All or Nothing, which will follow the Gunners' 2021-22 season.

"As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and our training centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow our squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes, the work we do in our local and global communities and what connects the Arsenal family and our special club," the club said in a statement.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are the other EPL clubs that have appeared on the series, which has also documented Germany's Bayern Munich, Italy's Juventus and several NFL teams in the United States, among others.

Dan Grabiner, Amazon Studios' Head of UK Originals, said in the announcement it's a perfect time to take a close-up look at the Gunners:

"Arsenal is a historic club going through a fascinating period, and we can't wait to take viewers behind-the-scenes on the journey of this crucial season. All or Nothing is about intimate access to the passion and commitment behind elite sport, and in Arsenal we have the perfect subject for the next chapter. We are looking forward to Prime members around the world experiencing another Premier League season with a new club, through All or Nothing's signature quality storytelling and access."

The series will premiere in 2022 but an official date wasn't immediately announced.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Arsenal is one of the most popular clubs in Europe, ranking 10th in Goal's tabulation of total social media followers as of April, but it hasn't won the Premier League since the 2003-04 campaign and is coming off a term in which it finished a distant eighth in the table.

Now the pressure is on manager Mikel Arteta and the club's on-pitch leaders, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin, to lead a major resurgence during the upcoming season.

Clare Cameron, 72 Films' executive producer from the project, sees a lot of potential in the series:

"We're excited to have the opportunity to go behind the scenes at Arsenal to capture the exhilaration and drama of a unique season at the club. The opportunity to get close-up access to a squad of talented young players, both on and off the pitch, see the return of the fans to football and understand what makes Arsenal such an iconic club, will make for a compelling All or Nothing series."

Arsenal is scheduled to kick off the Premier League schedule Aug. 13 when it takes on Brentford.