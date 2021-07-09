Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher's Home Was Robbed While in Tampa for Stanley Cup Final

AP Photo/Larry MacDougal

Even though appearing in the Stanley Cup Final is normally a joyous time for an NHL player, Montreal Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher had a very difficult stretch in Florida.

In addition to his Canadiens losing the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning after a 1-0 loss in Game 5 on Wednesday night, Gallagher revealed on TikTok that his home was robbed while he was away:

The Canadiens traveled to Tampa following their 3-2 overtime win in Game 4 on Monday. David Lazar of the New York Post noted that Montreal traveled to Florida for Game 5 at some point on Tuesday.

It's unclear when the robbery occurred or what was taken.

This season marked the Canadiens' first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 1993. They advanced past the first round of the playoffs since the 2014-15 season.

Gallagher appeared in 57 games for the Habs between the regular season and playoffs. The alternate captain finished fourth on the team with 14 goals during the regular season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In 22 playoff games, the right wing had six points on two goals and four assists. The 29-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career with the Canadiens. The Edmonton native was a fifth-round pick by the organization in the 2010 draft.