Magic Rumors: Mavericks' Jamahl Mosley Emerging as 'Strong Front-Runner' for HC Job

Vincent Carchietta/Pool Photo via AP

The Orlando Magic are reportedly zeroing in on Jamahl Mosley as their next head coach.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Dallas Mavericks assistant has "emerged as the strong front-runner" to be hired by the Magic.

Wojnarowski added that conversations with the Magic remain ongoing, but Mosley "has separated himself in the organization's process."

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press noted the situation has "accelerated significantly" in the past 24 to 48 hours.

According to Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr., who is also a finalist for the Magic, is "a leading candidate" for the Washington Wizards' vacancy.

Orlando, Washington and the New Orleans Pelicans are the only teams currently searching for a new head coach.

Mosley has been among the most popular coaching candidates for teams since the Mavs' season came to an end. He received an endorsement from Luka Doncic when Dallas was searching to find Rick Carlisle's replacement.

The 42-year-old has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach for the Mavericks. He also worked as an assistant for the Nuggets (2007-10) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-14).

Orlando would mark the first head-coaching job for Mosley. The franchise is still in the early stages of a long-term rebuild, but has pieces in place that make it an intriguing job.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Magic own pick Nos. 5 and 8 in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft on July 29. They parted ways with Steve Clifford on June 5 after going 21-51 this season.