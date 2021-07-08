Home Run Derby 2021 Odds: Shohei Ohtani Favored Over Joey Gallo, Pete Alonso, More

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani is the odds-on favorite to win next week's Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, which should come as little surprise to anyone who has seen the two-way star play this year.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Japanese superstar at +380 (bet $100 to win $380) to win the derby, followed by Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo at +475.

Reigning Derby champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets opened at +550 at the sportsbook—the third-best odds in the field.

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson and Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez are both listed at +650, while Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is +800 despite playing in his home park.

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is also +800, while Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini is +850.

Ohtani leads MLB with 32 home runs as of Thursday. No one else in the derby field has more than 23 (Gallo). Both Gallo and Soto have as strong of bats as any player in MLB and are certainly worth a flier given their odds, but it'll be hard to imagine anyone topping Ohtani until it actually happens.

DraftKings Sportsbook agrees.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.