Nets' James Harden, Rapper Lil Baby Stopped by Police During Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/GC Images

NBA star James Harden and rapper Lil Baby were captured on video being stopped by police in Paris, France on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports.

Local reports said Lil Baby was arrested on a marijuana-related charge, while the Paris Police Department told TMZ it was an "active investigation."

"I don't understand," Harden is heard saying in a video that has circulated social media.

The two Americans are in town for Paris Fashion Week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.