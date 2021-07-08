Ice from Lightning's Amalie Arena to Be Used in Limited Edition Coors Light Beer

Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

Ice from the Tampa Bay Lightning's Amalie Arena used during Game 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens was collected and brewed into "Champions Ice," a limited-edition beer from Coors Light to commemorate the team's second straight championship.

"We thought it'd be awesome to celebrate with the people in Tampa by creating a special batch of Coors Light for them to enjoy, created from the ice where the Lightning put all of their blood, sweat and tears into winning the championship," Coors Light marketing director Chris Steele told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

Tampa won the first three games of the NHL's championship series before Montreal took Game 4 to send the series back to Amalie Arena, where the Bolts closed out another title with a 1-0 win Wednesday night.

Steele explained to Wyshynski the ice was shipped overnight to the company's brewery in Colorado after Game 5 to allow for a quick turnaround, with sales set to begin July 12.

"We did an official de-ick-ifying," he said. "But in all seriousness, what is being shipped to Tampa Bay has gone through all our food and safety requirements. We took the ice, passed it through several different, incredibly effective filters. We filtered out the unhealthy stuff. But the magic and the spirit of the Tampa Bay Lightning are still in it."

Along with helping the Lightning celebrate their back-to-back championships, Steele added the beer is also aimed to help local restaurants and bars trying to recover from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We really wanted to help support the businesses in Tampa Bay as they bounce back, and they'll also have Coors Light available for those who aren't quite up to consuming hockey rink ice," he said.

Tampa Bay's latest triumph marked the third title in franchise history with the other coming in 2004.

Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL's playoff MVP.