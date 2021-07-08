Mets Trade Rumors: Pirates All-Star 2B Adam Frazier Interests NY Ahead of Deadline

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The New York Mets are reportedly interested in Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

New York seems like a strong bet to make a move for one or more hitters before the deadline because of its offensive deficiency this season.

The Mets lead the National League East with a 45-38 record thanks largely to the performance of the starting pitching trio of Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Marcus Stroman.

On the other side, the Mets rank 29th in Major League Baseball in runs scored, 28th in home runs and 25th in batting average.

The 29-year-old Frazier has largely been a journeyman player throughout his six-year MLB career with the Pirates, but he has taken his offensive production to the next level in 2021.

Frazier's .326 batting average is second in the NL behind only Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos' .335 average, and his .396 on-base percentage is third in the NL behind Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (.412) and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (.401).

While Frazier doesn't boast much power with just four home runs and 28 RBI, he knows how to get on base and do damage, as evidenced by his NL-leading 109 hits and 52 runs, which ranks ninth in the National League.

Although 2019 All-Star Jeff McNeil is New York's starter at second base, he has had a rough season, hitting just .243 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 49 games.

It has been a far cry from McNeil's previous production, as he hit .300 or better in each of his first three MLB seasons.

McNeil is primarily a second baseman by trade, but he has appeared in two games at third base this season and 46 during his MLB career. He has also played 123 games in the outfield over his four MLB seasons.

Third base is the biggest area of need for the Mets, as J.D. Davis is on the injured list with a hand injury and Jonathan Villar was only recently activated from the IL.

Given the Mets' issues at third base, SNY's Andy Martino reported last week that New York had interest in Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins and Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, although there was some doubt regarding whether the Cubs would be willing to move Bryant.

Should the Mets pursue and land Frazier instead, it would give them some additional flexibility, as Frazier can play second or the outfield, and McNeil can play multiple positions as well.

Regardless of position, the Mets desperately need an offensive boost, and Frazier could provide precisely that to the top of their lineup.