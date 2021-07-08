X

    Warriors Rumors: Kenny Atkinson Nearing Contract to Be Lead Assistant on Kerr's Staff

    Blake SchusterContributor IJuly 8, 2021
    Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson is nearing an agreement to join the Golden State Warriors and an assistant to head coach Steve Kerr, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. 

    The two reported Dejan Milojevic and Jama Mahlalela are also joining Kerr's staff in developmental roles after the coaches spent the last decade working with forwards in the Toronto Raptors organization. 

    Atkinson spent the last season as an assistant to Tyronn Lue on the Los Angeles Clippers, which now loses a second staff member after Chauncey Billups was hired as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers last month. 

       

