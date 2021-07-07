Ty Young Retires from WNBA After 12-year Career with Dream, Sky, Aces

AP Photo/John Locher

WNBA veteran Tamera "Ty" Young has ended her career after 12 seasons.

Young posted a message and video on Instagram to announce her decision to walk away from the court:

"You see my Glory but don’t know my story….this is just a glimpse… Do you ever write down your goals or dreams and actually achieve them??? Since a youngin I knew what I wanted out of my life. Hard work, sacrifices, passion, dedication, and pure determination. God you’re amazing and I’m so grateful to be at this place in my life with peace and joy.

"Thank You to the Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, and Las Vegas Aces. Because of you I was able to live my dream for 12 years. Thank You Seattle for the experience. Thank You to all my fans and supporters forever. I appreciate your support and loyalty forever. Stay tuned because we have more exciting work coming. 'I like living this kind of life, I’m living the Blessed life.' I’m officially retired from the WNBA!!!"

