Mets' Jacob deGrom Announces He Won't Participate in 2021 MLB All-Star Game

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The best pitcher in baseball has taken himself out of the MLB All-Star Game.

Following seven innings of four-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and two earned runs in a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom confirmed he will not pitch in the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Colorado next week.

DeGrom ends the first half of his season with an impeccable 1.08 ERA and 0.54 WHIP in 92 innings with 146 strikeouts. He's on pace for the best statistical season by a pitcher in MLB history.

This season marks the fourth time deGrom has been named to the All-Star Game (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021). In his previous three appearances at the Midsummer Classic, the righty has tossed three innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and striking out five of the 10 batters he's faced.

Yet there's little reward for deGrom pitching in the exhibition this year considering how many innings he's already thrown, not to mention various injury scares.

The 33-year-old has already missed time with shoulder soreness and forearm tightness at different points during the first half of the season. Pitching at the All-Star Game—even just for an inning or two—doesn't seem worth risking a return of either ailment. At least that's how deGrom sees it.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In any case, he's more than happy to step aside and help teammate Taijuan Walker get an opportunity to appear in his first All-Star Game as a replacement. Having tossed 85 innings with a 2.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 87 strikeouts, the Mets starter has earned it.