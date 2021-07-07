NBA Unveils 75th Anniversary Logo to Be Used for 2021-22 Season

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The NBA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next season, and a new league logo has been created to commemorate the occasion.

Per the league, this logo will appear "on courts and official NBA merchandise, inside arenas and in original broadcast, digital and social media content" throughout next season.

The NBA maintained the Jerry West-inspired silhouette in its new logo while recognizing its "diamond" anniversary with the background shape.

The first-ever NBA game occurred on Nov. 1, 1946, when the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Huskies 68-66. The league was known as the Basketball Association of America then, and the Philadelphia (now Golden State) Warriors won the first-ever championship.