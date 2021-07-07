WWE SmackDown to Be Held at Miami's Rolling Loud Music Festival on July 23

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE announced Wednesday that part of the July 23 episode of SmackDown will emanate from the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida.

The July 23 SmackDown will have a split-site broadcast, with some matches airing from Rolling Loud Miami and the rest occurring at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

WWE noted that Rolling Loud Miami is a sold-out event taking part at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, from July 23-25.

It will feature 130 performers, including Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky.

Regarding the partnership with Rolling Loud, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development Scott Zanghellini said: "What [Rolling Loud co-founders] Matt Zingler, Tariq Cherif and the entire Rolling Loud team have built is spectacular. We couldn’t think of a better partner to deliver such a unique WWE experience to fans during the July 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox."

After more than one year of no live fans being in attendance at its shows because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE is going back on the road this month.

The tour is starting with the July 16 episode of SmackDown in Houston, followed by Money in the Bank in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 18 and Raw in Dallas on July 19.

The July 23 episode of SmackDown will be the first edition of the blue brand's show after Money in the Bank, meaning there promises to be plenty of important fallout.

WWE has a long history of crossover success within the music world, with a recent example being Bad Bunny's performance at WrestleMania 37 in April.

Bad Bunny performed well beyond expectations, teaming with Damian Priest in a winning effort against The Miz and John Morrison.

Fans can see what other musical crossovers WWE has in store when the July 23 SmackDown airs live on Fox.

