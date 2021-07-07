Clippers Rumors: Patrick Beverley 'Open' to Discussing Contract Extension with LA

Set Number: X163676 TK1

Los Angeles Clippers veteran point guard Patrick Beverley is reportedly "open to a contract extension discussion" with the team, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Scotto added that he was told "Beverley loves playing in LA with the Clippers. He's a big fan of Steve Ballmer as an owner, and that [president of basketball operations] Lawrence Frank has been great to Pat and his family."

The 32-year-old Beverley is owed $14.3 million next season before becoming a free agent. It's unlikely he'll replicate that payday in an extension, however, as the Clippers will potentially need to lock up players like Kawhi Leonard and Terrance Mann to long-term, lucrative contract extensions this summer.

Leonard has a $36 million player option and would be an unrestricted free agent if he declines it. Serge Ibaka has a $9.7 million player option and, after an injury-plagued season, might be more inclined to exercise it. Nicolas Batum is a free agent, though HoopsHype's Yossi Gozlan noted that he's due $18 million over the next two seasons from his buyout from Charlotte, which might make him more willing to accept a smaller offer to remain in Los Angeles after an excellent season with the Clippers.

Mann is under contract for next season at $1.7 million before a $1.9 million team option for the 2022-23 season. He's outplayed that deal, however, and if the Clippers choose to ultimately exercise that 2022-23 number it could alienate Mann.

Then there's Reggie Jackson, who was superb for the Clippers in the postseason and earned himself a nice payday come free agency this summer. Retaining him is arguably the team's biggest priority outside of making sure Leonard stays put.

Running it back with the current iteration of the team would make sense. The Clippers took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the Western Conference Finals despite being without Leonard and Ibaka for the series. After a disastrous and disappointing 2019-20 season, it's fair to argue an injury-riddled Clippers roster exceeded expectations in the 2020-21 playoffs.

Role players like Beverley, Jackson, Mann and Batum were a huge part of that run. Expect the Clippers to try to keep that group largely intact for at least next season.