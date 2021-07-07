Suns' Devin Booker Calls Chris Paul 'The Greatest Leader to Play This Game'

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul left many people in awe after his 32-point, nine-assist performance propelled his team to a 118-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

He received well-deserved praise both during and after his game, and teammate Devin Booker added onto that pile with comments about the 11-time All-Star, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

Paul has been a bucket. He scored 41 points in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, giving Phoenix a 130-103 win that put the team into the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

The point guard has notably dropped 73 points on 28-of-43 shooting (11-of-15 from the three-point line) in his last two games, adding 17 assists and four steals too.

Booker wasn't the only Sun to praise Paul postgame, with Mikal Bridges also saying a few words to Matt Winer of NBA TV.

Paul has earned just about every honor a player can get in a professional basketball career outside an NBA regular-season MVP and an NBA championship. His resume includes 10 All-NBA team appearances, nine All-NBA Defensive Team honors, two Olympic gold medals and the 2005-06 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

But he's looking like a prime candidate for an NBA Finals MVP award en route to his first championship right now based on the way he and the Suns just played.

Phoenix will be back at it against the Bucks on Thursday for Game 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place in Phoenix Suns Arena.