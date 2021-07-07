Suns Set NBA Finals Record With 24 Straight Made Free Throws in Game 1 vs. Bucks

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Daring the Phoenix Suns to win at the free throw line might not be the best strategy for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

As the Suns captured Game 1 on Tuesday, 118-105, Phoenix set an NBA Finals record for consecutive free throws without a miss, going 24-for-24 from the line before finishing 25-for-26.

Jae Crowder was the only Suns player to miss a free throw (one-of-two), but that didn't come until 24.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Mikal Bridges went two-for-two, Deandre Ayton went six-for-six, Chris Paul went four-for-four, Devin Booker went 10-for-10 and Cameron Johnson went two-for-two off the bench.

By contrast, Milwaukee shot nine-for-16 as a team from the free throw line with Giannis Antetokounmpo going seven-for-12.

Those numbers may not be entirely sustainable for a Phoenix team that averaged 83.4 percent from the free throw line during the regular season, but it's a fantastic way to make sure the Suns didn't drop Game 1 at home.