76ers' Daryl Morey Appears to Buy Ben Simmons Top Shot Highlight Amid Trade Rumors

It remains to be seen if the Philadelphia 76ers will trade Ben Simmons this offseason, but team president Daryl Morey appears to still think highly of his value.

Morey recently purchased a NBA Top Shot dunk from Simmons with his verified profile. The highlight is No. 18 of just 28 available with a sale price of $4,444.

The dunk came in a February win over the Utah Jazz when Simmons scored a career-high 42 points.

As Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia noted, this purchase doesn't mean much when it comes to trade value considering Morey has 71 different moments on Top Shot. It's still enough to fuel speculation across the internet considering the question marks about Simmons' future with the team.

The 24-year-old earned his third straight All-Star selection this year and was a key part of helping Philadelphia finish with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The year still ended in disappointment as Simmons was held to 9.9 points per game in the second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Morey reportedly met with Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, last month to "begin evaluating the next steps in Simmons' Sixers career", according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.