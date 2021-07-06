Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Robbery Investigated for Possible Link to Crime Ring

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

The June 17 armed robbery of Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is now being investigated by police as potentially being part of a new crime ring in L.A.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday the recent robberies of Caldwell-Pope and Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian both followed a recent trend of high-profile people being followed home and then approached by armed individuals demanding valuables.

The Lakers star reportedly returned home around 4 a.m. on June 17 and was speaking with friends in his driveway when three men exited a vehicle with guns drawn and demanded items, ultimately making off with an estimated $150,000 in valuables, per TMZ.

Although the Los Angeles Police Department immediately began an investigation of the incident, the potential link to a crime ring didn't pop up until a similar situation occurred involving Saghian on June 25.

Men exited a car and demanded jewelry from Saghian's friends after he entered his home in the earlier morning hours, leading to a shootout with Saghian's security that left one of the suspects dead and another injured, according to TMZ.

The investigation into both cases and the potential link between them and other similar incidents in the L.A. area recently is "ongoing."

Caldwell-Pope hasn't publicly commented on the situation.

The 28-year-old Georgia native averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 67 appearances for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season.

He remains under contract with Los Angeles through 2023 as part of a three-year, $39.1 million deal.