    Former Lakers Star Metta Sandiford-Artest Reportedly Will Not Return to BIG3 in 2021

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 6, 2021

    Former NBA star Metta Sandiford-Artest won't compete in the BIG3 for the 2021 season, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

    Trilogy selected the 41-year-old in the first round of the BIG3 SuperDraft in June. He played for the Killer 3's in 2018, averaging 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in eight games.

    With Sandiford-Artest gone, Trilogy are down to four players: Jarrett Jack, Amir Johnson, James White and Isaiah Briscoe. Head coach Stephen Jackson is in a race against the clock to find a replacement, too, with BIG3 tipping off its upcoming campaign Sunday in Las Vegas.

    Sandiford-Artest was one of the most notable players in the SuperDraft player pool. He spent 17 years in the NBA, earning All-Star and All-NBA honors in 2003-04.

    That year preceded the "The Malice at the Palace," which was a demarcation point in Sandiford-Artest's career. He exorcised some of those demons by helping the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA championship in 2010.

    The 6'6" forward last suited up for the Lakers in 2016-17, making 25 appearances for the team. Over his lengthy time in the Association, he averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

