Durant, Lillard, All USA Basketball Jersey Numbers for Tokyo Olympics Revealed

USA Basketball on Monday released the jersey numbers for the men's squad ahead of the 2021 Summer Olympics:

Damian Lillard will wear No. 6, as previously reported by Casey Holdahl of NBA.com. The six-time All-Star wears No. 0 for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin Durant will don the No. 7 he wears with the Brooklyn Nets, a change from the No. 5 he wore during the 2016 Summer Olympics. Durant was the team's leading scorer with an average of 19.4 points per game during its 8-0 run to the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

With Durant, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is the only other returning player from five years ago and will once again wear his No. 14 jersey for Team USA.

The Americans have high expectations as always with a roster featuring elite talent. Top scorers Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum could be difference-makers at this level.

One of the biggest question marks could be fatigue after the condensed NBA season, especially with three of the 12 players set to play in the Finals (Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday). After the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns battle for the title, the players must come together to compete for another type of championship.

The U.S. has earned gold medals in each of the last three Olympics.