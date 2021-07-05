X

    Mike Budenholzer Jokes Gregg Popovich's Finals Advice Was 'Figure It out on Your Own'

    Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reached the NBA Finals five times as an assistant on Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs staff from 1996 to 2013.

    Naturally, Popovich would appear to be a good source of information for Budenholzer as he embarks on his first-ever NBA Finals appearance as a head coach.

    As for what has been said between the two, Budenholzer relayed the following to reporters Monday, per Mark Medina of USA Today:

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who was a Spurs assistant, joked Gregg Popovich has simply told him "you have to figure it out on your own" than relying on him for any Finals advice.

    Budenholzer won four NBA championships under Popovich. He worked as the Atlanta Hawks head coach from 2013 to 2018 before moving into his current role prior to the 2018-19 season.

    The 51-year-old led the 2014-15 Hawks and 2018-19 Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals, but this year marks the first time Budenholzer will be the head coach of a team in the championship round.

    Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will take place on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix Suns Arena.

