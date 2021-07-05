Chris Paul Jokes About Making 1st Career NBA Finals: 'It's Weird No Games Being On'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Echoing the feelings of so many NBA fans, not having any games to watch lately has left Chris Paul unsure of what to do right now.

Speaking to reporters during his NBA Finals press conference on Monday, Paul said he usually watches basketball in his spare time and "it's weird no games being on" right now.

Paul is partly to blame for the lack of games in the past few days. His 41-point outburst against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday ended the Western Conference Finals in six games.

The Phoenix Suns clinched their first berth in the NBA Finals since 1993 thanks to Paul's efforts.

In the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks wrapped up their series against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Since the postseason began with the play-in tournament on May 18, there have only been three days without at least one game on the schedule (June 21, July 2, July 4).

Monday will mark the final off day before the Bucks and Suns tip off their series on Tuesday.

Paul is making his first appearance in the NBA Finals after 16 seasons in the league. The 11-time All-Star had only reached the Western Conference Finals once prior to this season (2018 with the Houston Rockets).