Wizards Rumors: Wes Unseld Jr., Darvin Ham, Jamahl Mosley Among Finalists for HC Job

The Washington Wizards reportedly have narrowed down their list of head-coaching candidates to at least four finalists.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA assistant coaches Wes Unseld, Jr., Darvin Ham, Jamahl Mosley and Charles Lee will meet with the Wizards front office this week.

Wojnarowski added that Mosley and Unseld are also considered serious candidates for the Orlando Magic head-coaching vacancy.

Washington has cast a wide net in its search to find a replacement for Scott Brooks.

In addition to the list of reported finalists, Sam Cassell, Chris Fleming, Ronald Nored and Chris Quinn also met with the Wizards' front office.

Ham and Lee have been two of the most sought-after assistants that teams have wanted to interview since the end of the regular season.

Both have been top lieutenants for Mike Budenholzer dating back to their time with the Atlanta Hawks. Ham has worked with Budenholzer since the 2013-14 season. Lee joined the staff the following year.

Unseld began his coaching career as an assistant with the Wizards under head coach Eddie Jordan in 2005. He remained with the organization for six seasons before going to the Golden State Warriors (2011-12), Orlando Magic (2012-15) and his current job with the Denver Nuggets.

Mosley has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks. When the Mavs began their search for Rick Carlisle's replacement, Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated reported Luka Doncic "would endorse" Mosley being promoted to head coach.

Dallas opted to go with Jason Kidd for the job instead.

The Wizards parted ways with Brooks in June after his five-year contract expired. They finished this season with a 34-38 record and made the playoffs as a No. 8 seed, but were eliminated in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers.