Rockets Rumors: NBA Insiders 'Love the Idea' of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. Duo

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets have not tipped their hand on who they plan to take with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft, but the selection of Jalen Green appears to have some support.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported people in the league "love the idea" of pairing Green with Kevin Porter Jr. to form the team's long-term backcourt.

The Rockets are expected to consider Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs with the second pick, working under the assumption consensus No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham goes to the Detroit Pistons.

Green is currently the No. 2 overall prospect on ESPN's draft board. He spent last season with the G League Ignite, a startup team designed to give top prospects an alternative to playing college basketball. Flashing elite athleticism, solid shooting and above-average combo guard skills, Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

"He wasn’t trying to back down from nobody," Ignite teammate Bobby Brown told Iko of Green. “He wanted all the smoke from everybody.”

The Rockets acquired Porter last season after the talented guard had a falling-out with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Porter quickly established himself in the Rockets rotation, averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 rebounds in 26 games. His performance reached an apex in the final week, when he put up 50 points and 11 assists in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Rockets have a steep hill to climb back into contention after trading James Harden, but filling their guard rotation with Green and Porter would be a strong start.

However, it may also spell the end of John Wall's time in Houston.