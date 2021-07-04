Kevin Durant on 5th Anniversary of Joining Warriors: 'This S--t a Holiday Now?'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Five years ago today, Kevin Durant penned his infamous Players' Tribune piece announcing his intent to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

Suffice it to say people have not forgotten.

Durant responded to Twitter users Sunday regarding the anniversary:

Shoutout to KD for the slick double entendre about his free-agent decision being a holiday when it is, in fact, a holiday.

While notable sports anniversaries are regularly talked about on Twitter, their subjects rarely discuss them. Durant acknowledging the fact that fans are still upset about his departure from Oklahoma City a half-decade later will likely only inflame the angered mass but also provide us with plenty of entertainment.

KD's second point—about people letting it go—will likely never happen, even if it should have a long time ago.