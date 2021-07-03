Wizards HC Rumors: Darvin Ham Interviews for Vacancy; Bucks Asst. Has 'Some Support'

Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham reportedly met with the Washington Wizards to discuss their vacant head coaching job.

Per David Aldridge and Fred Katz of The Athletic, Ham has "some support" within the Wizards organization after recently interviewing with the team.

The Wizards parted ways with Scott Brooks in June after the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on a contract extension. His five-year deal originally signed in April 2016 expired at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Ham has long been a regular interview candidate for teams seeking a head coach, but the 47-year-old has yet to find the right fit.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in April that Texas Tech, Ham's alma mater, received permission from the Bucks to interview him. The Red Raiders wound up hiring longtime assistant Mark Adams.

Wojnarowski noted last month that Ham was among the candidates being considered by the Boston Celtics. Ime Udoka, an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets, wound up getting the job.

Ham has been the top assistant for head coach Mike Budenholzer for the past eight seasons. He joined Budenholzer for the 2013-14 season with the Atlanta Hawks. The eight-year NBA veteran has spent the past three years with the Bucks.

The Wizards made the playoffs this season as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-38 record. They defeated the Indiana Pacers in the second game of the play-in tournament to make it into the field.

Washington made the postseason three times in five seasons under Brooks.