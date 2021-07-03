76ers Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Move Not Being Discussed with Pacers Despite Buzz

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Any rumors of a potential deal to send Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Indiana Pacers this offseason appear to be overblown. At least that's the case as of early July.

According to J. Michael of IndyStar, there haven't been any talks between the two teams, though the Pacers are apparently open to trading down from the No. 13 overall pick—or including the pick as part of a larger trade package:

Indiana finished last season 34-38, missed out on the postseason for the first time since 2014-15 and fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren after just one year. Former Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle was named Bjorkgren's replacement on June 24.

Whether the Sixers even feel a need to move Simmons is unclear.

Despite his shooting woes during the postseason—specifically his lack of attempts and poor percentages—Philly head coach Doc Rivers told reporters the club has a plan of action to develop the 24-year-old's offense and remains "bullish" on the LSU product's abilities.

In 58 regular-season games, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists, but his scoring dropped to 11.9 points per game in 12 postseason contests.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I think some of the stuff is obvious," Rivers said. "We're not hiding that Ben has to become a better free-throw shooter, and a more confident free-throw shooter. If that happens, I really believe a lot of the other parts of his game will follow. I said that before the season started. The first thing I said was, 'We got to get him to the line 10 times a night.' So, we've got to put in work so he can get there. But if we can get him there, man, his game goes to a different level."

For now, that work will continue in Philadelphia as the Eastern Conference contender continues to work toward its first Finals appearance since 2001.